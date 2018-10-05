GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A growing number of school districts will close for the day on May 16 for a planned teacher rally in Raleigh.

RELATED: 5 Things Guilford Co. Schools Teachers Want From State Lawmakers

The absences come as teachers throughout the state are taking part in the 'March for Students and Rally for Respect.’

RELATED: Despite Increases, NC Teacher Pay Still Below National Average

The North Carolina Association of Educators is organizing the rally at the Generally Assembly.

RELATED: Winston-Salem Forsyth Co. Schools Joins Growing List Of Districts Closing For Teacher Rally

The following school districts are closed on May 16:

GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS

WINSTON-SALEM FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOLS

ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS

WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS

CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO SCHOOLS

DURHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS

Teachers are asking for five things from state lawmakers they believe is long overdue for our school system.

RELATED: Guilford County Schools Closed on May 16 Due to Teacher Rally

The NCAE says they're asking for these five things from lawmakers:

• Significant investment in per-pupil spending.

• A multi-year professional pay plan for educators, education support professionals, administrators, and all other school personnel, including the restoration of compensation for advanced degrees and longevity and stopping the flat-lining of experienced educators’ pay.

• Increased school nurses, counselors, social workers, and other support personnel, and expansion of Medicaid to improve the health of our communities.

• Fixing decaying schools and large class sizes with a Statewide School Construction Bond.

• Prioritizing classrooms over boardrooms

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY