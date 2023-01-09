NC schools report cards: Look up your school's grade here

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction just released the 2022-23 accountability report for schools. Students made gains across all grades and subjects since the previous year, but they're still catching up to where they were before the pandemic.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.