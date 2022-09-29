Mount Tabor vs. East Forsyth High School game called early due to verbal altercation

School officials said the altercation was between an adult and law enforcement.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Mount Tabor vs. East Forsyth’s football game was ended early Thursday due to a verbal altercation.

According to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the altercation was between an adult and law enforcement.

School officials said no students were involved and no one was injured.

Officials said the game was called out of extreme caution with only three minutes left.

