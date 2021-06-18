NC A&T to offer undergrads free textbooks for next two years

The school's bookstore partnered with Barnes & Noble College to make textbooks free for undergrads.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T's recent partnership is a major blessing to the wallets of its undergrads.

The university announced Thursday it has partnered with Barnes & Noble College to offer free textbooks for undergrads for both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years.

The funding is possible thanks to the federal CARES Act.

College textbooks can be expensive for students, and the coronavirus pandemic destabilized textbook prices. The university believes this initiative will help students bear the financial burden following a year impacted by COVID-19.

“This program will help alleviate financial pressures often associated with pursuing higher education for many students, especially first-generation students and those with limited financial resources,” NC A&T Exec. VP Beryl McEwen said, “Our undergraduates will begin the academic year with an added layer of confidence and be able to focus on their studies without the worry of textbook costs."

Before the start of the term, undergraduate students will receive an email from the University Bookstore prompting them to select their preferred delivery method. The Bookstore will prepare the materials for each student, and notify them when the materials have shipped or are available for in-store pickup; digital materials will be delivered directly through the Blackboard platform.