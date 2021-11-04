UNC Greensboro enters vaccinated students in lottery to win free housing, free meals, or textbook money

Students will be randomly selected for the incentives on or by April 28, 2021.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday, The University of North Carolina at Greensboro announced a lottery where vaccinated students will get the chance to win some valuable prizes, including free on-campus housing for a year.

To enter for a chance to win, the university says students must enter evidence of vaccination online at https://sa.uncg.edu/gottheshot/.

Students who have already gotten the vaccination are eligible, as well as students who have not been vaccinated yet.

"Based on student needs and University strategic priorities to address COVID-related impacts, UNCG is pleased to offer incentives for eligible students who receive their vaccinations at the Campus POD or any other approved vaccination site," the university said.

Students will be randomly selected for the incentives on or by April 28, 2021.

The possible prizes include one of the following:

Ten (10) Flex meal plans valued at $150 each

Ten (10) textbook scholarships towards the cost of books at the UNCG Bookstore

One (1) grant to cover the cost of a residential space for the 2021-2022 academic year, for students who live on campus

The money will sent as grant that goes directly to an eligible student’s housing, dining, or textbook expenses as they are specifically designated.