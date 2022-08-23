Salem College welcomes largest class of incoming freshmen

Salem College is celebrating its 250th anniversary of empowering and preparing girls and women from all around the world.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This year's incoming class of first-year and transfer students at Salem College, is 109% larger than the incoming class size last year.

Members of the class of 2026 hail from Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas and Italy.

The Salem College class of 2026 demonstrates its strength in diversity and social mobility. With a high school GPA of 3.79, 52% of the class are of diverse racial and/or ethnic identity, 47% are the first in their family to attend college and 55% of incoming first-year students will receive Federal Pell Grants.

Salem College was ranked number four on Salem's 2022 U.S. News Best Colleges list as the best in America among National Liberal Arts Colleges in the category of Top Performers on Social Mobility.

The university also welcomes its first group of Salem Scholars, a competitive program for high achieving high school students who want to become health leaders. Scholars will receive a four-year full tuition scholarship, an health-related study abroad opportunity, cohort-based classes, health leader mentors and engage in wellness programming.