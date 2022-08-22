Record enrollment, campus housing expansion kicks off new school year at HPU

The university welcomes 1,600 new students, the largest group of new students in history.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University (HPU) continues its extraordinary growth with numerous milestones as it kicks off a new academic year. With classes starting today, the university welcomes 1,600 new students, the largest group of new students in history, and the largest total enrollment in history at 6,000 students.

The number of new students this year now exceeds the total enrollment of 2005, when HPU President Nido Qubein began leading the university through a total transformation.

HPU's enrollment and programs have since multiplied every year.

They recently opened 32 new student houses for 140 students, including an innovative new tiny home community.

Construction is underway for Panther Commons, which will house 400 undergraduate and graduate students and provide several more restaurant and retail options. The additional housing will support growing enrollment, as 95% of students live on campus.

Nearly 3,300 upperclassmen are assigned to university-owned housing, ranging from traditional dorms to apartments, condos, townhomes, suites and houses.

HPU plans to launch new academic programs in several fields, including nursing, while constructing new facilities such as its largest upperclassmen housing expansion.

Qubein's expansion announcement in March of historic gifts totaling $100 million from three families supports creation of the:

New academic facilities for new graduate-level schools

Construction of a new $150,000-square-foot library

An enclosed parking garage

Qubein also unveiled a $400 million academic expansion to be completed by the end of the 2024-2025 academic year, HPU's Centennial Anniversary.