Summer Meal Programs 2023 | Here's where students can get FREE meals over the summer

Here's a breakdown of where kids and teens can eat while school is out.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — During the summer months, some kids are known to sleep in and travel to the beach with their families, enjoying their break, while others are worried about where they're going to get their next meal.

Food insecurity is an ongoing issue in some communities and increases in the summer when kids can't rely on the meals they receive while in school.

Multiple school districts across the Triad and surrounding areas are announcing dates for their annual Summer Meals program.

Here's when each county will provide meals to kids this summer:

Alamance-Burlington School System

The meals will be offered from June 12 through Aug. 18 and will be open to students ages 2 to 18 years old.

"We anticipate serving 1000 meals a day, including breakfast, snacks, and lunch at various sites. Spencer Brown, ABSS Child Nutrition Executive Director.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools

The summer meals program with WS/FCS will run from June 20 to Aug 11. The meals are free to anyone 18 years and younger.

It includes school-based meal sites and mobile delivery to other places in the community. Find out more on the school district's website.

WFMY News 2 will add to this list as schools announce their plans for the Summer Meals program 2023.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.