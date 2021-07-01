x
Education

Wake Forest University to begin 'removing' students with no proof of COVID-19 vaccine from enrolled courses and housing in August

The private university made the announcement Wednesday saying it will begin unenrolling students without the required documentation on August 1.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Wake Forest University is booting students without a COVID-19 vaccine out of its school. 

In a letter to students, school officials warned students who have not submitted proper proof of vaccination prior to the Aug. 1 deadline will be unenrolled from WFU. Unvaccinated students will then be unenrolled from classes and removed from university housing.  

A majority of students submitted the proper documentation before the July 1 deadline, WFU officials said. The letter serves as the final notice to get the vaccine prior to the fall semester.

Students who miss the deadline could have a bumpy re-entry to get reacclimated to the university if they do get the proper documentation turned in.

"We cannot guarantee that you will be able to re-enroll in the same courses and receive the same housing assignment once removed," WFU officials said. 

The university will warn students at risk of losing their enrollment a text and email ahead of the deadline.

The vaccination process takes between 2-3 days, so students are encouraged to take action promptly in the next two weeks. 

Details for students to upload the documents can be found on the university's website.

