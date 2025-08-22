Back-to-school vaccination clinics

Students can get their shots at upcoming clinics at the Greensboro and High Point health departments.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina State Department of Health and Guilford County Schools are renewing the call for back-to-school vaccinations.

By law, 7th graders are required to have one dose of the Tdap and MCV vaccine.

Grade 12 is required to have a booster dose of the MCV vaccine.

GCS said if students do not show proof of the required vaccinations by the 30th day of school, they will risk being excluded from class.

Several vaccination clinics are scheduled across Guilford County leading up to the new school year.

Immunization Clinic Schedule:

Greensboro Health Department

4:30 - 6:30 p.m. | 1100 E. Wendover Avenue

August 9

August 18

August 22-25

August 29 - September 1

High Point Health Department

4:30 - 6:30 p.m. | 501 E. Green Drive

August 11

August 16

August 22-25

August 29 - September 1

Regular clinic appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday). Call 336-641-3245 to schedule. Students may also receive the proper immunizations by visiting their health care provider.