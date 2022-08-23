Winston-Salem/Forsyth County middle and high schools getting metal detectors

Each middle and high school will get two metal detectors. District leaders said sometimes the devices will be used at big sporting events too.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools are preparing to welcome back 54,000 students. The week before school starts is filled with information and events to help families plan for the new year.

Metal Detectors in Middle and High Schools

On Tuesday, WS/FCS offered a first-hand look at the metal detectors going into middle and high schools. Middle schools will get two metal detectors as well as high schools. The metal detectors were paid for by a federal grant.

The district also plans to use the metal detectors at large events like football and basketball games.

New Crisis Response Protocol

One of the newest changes for the new WS/FCS school year is the Standard Response Protocol that was developed by the I Love U Guys Foundation.

The security team shared information about this year’s new Standard Response Protocol, or the terminology the district and local law enforcement will now use during any event or crisis response.

Hunter Funk is at the safety demonstrations on Tuesday and will share more on what she's learned.

Parent Hotline Continues

WS/FCS will continue with its Parent Hotline for the 2022-23 school year. It will operate every school day from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parents can use the number for answers to questions or to be connected to district experts as it relates to transportation, school policies, procedures, technology, or other concerns. The hotline number is (336) 661-3120.

