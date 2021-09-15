Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announces ‘clear bag’ policy to improve safety at events

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced a new policy to improve safety at all school events.
The district will begin implementing the new policy this week. The new policy will only allow clear bags at school events. Items like backpacks, camera cases and large purses won't be allowed at school events. However, clear bags, zip storage bags and small purses will be permitted.
Blankets and chairs are also allowed at events but could be searched as part of the new policy.