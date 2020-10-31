Fire destroys parts of a Burlington home

No one was home at the time of the fire Friday night.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire last night.

Fire officials responded to the home on Chapel Hill Road around 8:30 Friday night. The entire first floor was on fire.

Thankfully no one was home at the time and nobody was hurt in the fire. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in 20 minutes.

But the fire destroyed $20,000 worth of valuables and $75,000 in damages to the home.