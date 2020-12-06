Gov. Roy Cooper noted House Bill 1169, which is an act to make changes to laws relating to elections and to appropriate money to the State Board of Elections.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Friday the signing of five new bills into law.

Cooper signed the following bills:

Senate Bill 315: North Carolina Farm Act of 2019-20

House Bill 1063: Fund VIPER Tower Hardware Upgrades

House Bill 1187: Raise the Age Funding

Senate Bill 390: Dupont State Forest – Financial Study

House Bill 1169: Bipartisan Elections Act of 2020

Cooper specifically noted House Bill 1169, which is an act to make changes to the laws relating to elections and to appropriate money to the State Board of Elections in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Making sure elections are safe and secure is more important than ever during this pandemic, and this funding is crucial to that effort,” Cooper said. “This legislation makes some other positive changes, but much more work is needed to ensure everyone’s right to vote is protected."

According to the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Farm Act of 2019-2020 is an act to make changes to the agricultural laws of the state.

The general assembly said the act will require utility companies to dispose of certain unused easements, or right(s) to cross or use someone’s else’s land, under certain circumstances, as recommended by the Agriculture and Forestry Awareness Study Commission.

An act to appropriate funds for the purpose of upgrading base stations of the voice interoperability plan for emergency responders (viper) network.

Under Section 2 of the act, the state controller shall transfer the sum of $19,800,530 from the Coronavirus Relief Reserve to the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Cooper also signed House Bill 1187 into law, which is an act to fund capital improvements at Department of Public Safety facilities implementing Raise the Age.

Under section 1B of the act, funds transferred are appropriated to the Department of Public Safety for the 2020-2021 fiscal year to be allocated and used for $2,762,000 for the Perquimans Youth Detention Center for Raise the Age renovations, $5,678,000 for the C.A. Dillon Youth Development Center campus in Granville County for Raise the Age renovations, and $2 million to support inmate construction projects.

Senate Bill 390 is an act to direct the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to create a plan for fees and charges to support financial sustainability and proper use of funds of Dupont State Recreational Forest.

The act is also to direct a portion of funds from the sale of certain state property be transferred to the Clean Water Management Trust Fund and the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.