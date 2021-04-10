2 Your Well-Being: Breast cancer prevention and awareness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month so in today's 2 Your Well-Being, we’re talking about the importance of early detection, screenings, when to get them, and more.
Cone Health’s Oncology Outreach Manager Christine Brannock said screenings and early detections are key in fighting breast cancer. The earlier doctors can find it, the easier it is to treat.
So when should you start getting a mammogram? Brannock said it's recommended every year once you turn 40. If you have a history of breast cancer in your family, you should get a mammogram 10 years before the age your relative developed cancer. Separate from the age recommendations, there are also signs to look for that may indicate you may need to see a health care professional. Brannock said to check for any lumps for changes to your skin. That could include any new irritation or dimpling of breast skin.
If you notice anything abnormal, Brannock said tell your doctor and get checked. If you are concerned about cost, there is help through Cone Health. One resource is the Cone Health Mammography Scholarship Fund. It will cover one mammogram screening per year for women age 40 and older who meet the criteria. A new application must be completed each year.
Digital mammography screenings are available at The Breast Center of Greensboro Imaging and Annie Penn Hospital. Call 336-832-0849 for more information.