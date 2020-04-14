GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic is big. It's the biggest event a lot of us have ever dealt with. Thinking about how to deal with something that big can be scary. But thankfully you don't have to do everything.

Flattening the curve is all of our responsibility. But what does that term actually mean?

When you look at pandemics on a graph the infection rate spikes at a certain point, causing a literal curve. Flattening the curve quite simply means bringing the number of infections down.

So the definition is simple, and how to do it is simple too. Social distancing is the best way to prevent the spread of covid-19. Stay home unless you have to leave your home. And when you do make sure you're staying at least 6 feet apart from other people. Make sure you're washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds. Wear a mask or other type of face-covering when you go out. Don't touch your face whenever possible.

This is important because people with coronavirus can be asymptomatic. Symptoms can also take up to 14 days to arrive show up. So you or someone outside could appear healthy and still be carrying coronavirus.

Flattening the curve is important, but once it happens, you can't let your guard down. If people stop social distancing as soon as infections dip it can cause another spike very quickly.

So do what you can to help and make sure you're staying home as much as possible.

