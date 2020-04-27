Social distancing is one of the best tactics we have in the fight against coronavirus.

Keeping ourselves separated can help to slow the spread of the virus. But it only works if we all social distance until the virus can be controlled. Right now, there is no timeline on when the virus will slow down.

Dr. Bruce Swords, the Chief Physician Executive at Cone Health, says that while it may seem like the virus is getting better, now is not the time to stop social distancing. Dr. Swords says we still have not approached the peak of the virus. The peak may very well be a few months away.

So how can we get to a point of normal life again? It won't be easy, but Dr. Swords says to continue practicing social distancing for as long as it takes.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.