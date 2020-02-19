GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s all about matters of the heart! Join WFMY News 2 for a 2 Your Well-Being Heart Health live webchat at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Kenneth Hilty, MD, FACC, FACP, Cardiologist and Clinical Lipidologist with Cone Health will answer your questions dealing with heart health.

HOW TO SUBMIT A QUESTION

Click on "Comment" in the topic section of the live player below

Enter your name then press enter

Type your question and submit

You can also submit questions here, heart health chat

MORE ABOUT DR. HILTY

Kenneth Hilty, MD, FACC, FACP, serves as the medical director and clinical lipidologist of the Advanced Lipid Disorders & Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Clinic. A Diplomate of the American Board of Clinical Lipidology, he is also a board-certified cardiologist with Cone Health Medical Group HeartCare at Northline Avenue. Practicing in Greensboro since 2011, Hilty provides a wide variety of heart and vascular care services to his patients and is additionally board-certified in internal medicine, nuclear cardiology and echocardiography.

You can find out more about heart health by visiting Cone Health.

