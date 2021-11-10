2 Your Well-Being: What to know about booster vaccines

2 Your Well-Being breaks down the latest information about COVID-19 vaccines.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vaccines continue to be a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19. That includes rolling up your sleeve for your initial dose and may include booster shots. In Monday's 2 Your Well-Being, we're breaking down the latest information about COVID-19 vaccines.

First, who is eligible for a booster? Cone Health's Chief Pharmacy Officer Dr. DeAnne Brooks said it only applies to those who got the Pfizer vaccine, are 6 months out from their last dose, and are 65 years and older. Those 18 and up can also get a booster but only if they have underlying medical conditions or work or live in high-risk settings. Cone Health is currently offering appointments for a booster. Schedule one here or call 336-890-1188.

Dr. Brooks said the reason we need a booster is that immunity wears down over time and new variants, like delta, continue to pop up. Dr. Brooks said delta was not around when the vaccine was developed, but studies show that adding the booster increases immunity against the variant.

When it comes to boosters for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Brooks said the CDC is expected to meet later this month to go over the data. Right now, experts do not recommend mixing vaccines. Dr. Brooks said there are not enough studies to know exactly what would happen if you got a different brand.