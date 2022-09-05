2 Your Well-Being: Heart health during and after pregnancy

Dr. Kardie Tobb explains why monitoring your heart health is especially important during pregnancy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday kicks off National Women's Health Week. Today on 2 Your Well-Being, we want to focus on women's heart health during and after pregnancy, so they will know how to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Cone Health's Dr. Kardie Tobb is a board-certified cardiologist and shared warning signs for women and explained why it's so important to check in if something seems off.

Tobb said about one in three women will die from heart disease. It's the leading killer of women around the world. It's very common, but Tobb said it's preventable.

Tobb encouraged women to talk to their doctor if they're planning to get pregnant, especially if they have high blood pressure or are obese. She said you and your doctor can make a plan to ensure both you and your baby remain healthy during the pregnancy.

Tobb said doctors will typically recommend a woman stay on her blood pressure medicine throughout the pregnancy. She said doctors will encourage extra rest as needed to make sure the pregnant woman is getting enough sleep.

Cone Health will open a heart disease clinic for child-bearing women on May 13. Tobb said the clinic's purpose is to cater to the needs of women while they navigate pregnancy, especially if they are at high risk for heart disease.

Tobb said it's important for women to understand what their normal healthy baseline is. That empowers them to know when something requires more attention.