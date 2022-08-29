2 Your Well-Being: Understanding ovarian cancer risks

Dr. Kelly Leggett from Cone Health breaks down the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Expect to start seeing a lot of teal across the Triad in the next few days. September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

It's important everyone knows the signs and possible risk factors. Dr. Kelly Leggett, Cone Health's Chief Clinical Tranformation Officer and an OBGYN, joined 2 Your Well-Being to share what people need to know.

Dr. Leggett said about 20,000 thousand women will get diagnosed with the disease this year. Ovarian cancer is the fifth-leading cause of death among cancers for women. She said it's much more common than people think.

The disease can be hard to detect for patients sometimes. Leggett said ovarian cancer often presents itself as a gastrointestinal or urinary issue, which women often disregard.

"If something comes up new, that's when you call your doctor," Dr. Leggett said.

She said if the symptoms persist for a month and happen more than 12 times a month, it's possibly a sign of something more serious. A doctor can determine appropriate next steps.

Dr. Leggett said there's no universal ovarian cancer test designed yet. When a patients gets examined, most of them get an ultrasound to check for anything that needs further evaluation.