When to wear a face mask: 2 Your Well-Being

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we’re talking about when you should wear a face mask as restrictions are lifted.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Recently, the CDC announced new COVID-19 mask guidelines. So what do the new guidelines mean for you? We break it down in today's 2 Your Well-Being.

Dr. Bruce Swords is Cone Health's, Chief Physician Executive. Swords said it depends on where you are. When you are outside, you should wear a mask in a large crowd.

If you are outside with friends and family and are socially distanced, Dr. Swords said the risk is lower. If you are with people you know are fully vaccinated, your risk of catching and transmitting COVID-19 is low even while inside. If you are in a closed room with people you do not know, like at the grocery store, you should still wear a mask.

When it comes to kids, Dr. Swords said the same rules apply. For example when in the classroom, they should wear a mask. When they are outside for recess, they do not need to wear a mask.