When to wear a face mask: 2 Your Well-Being

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Recently, the CDC announced new COVID-19 mask guidelines. So what do the new guidelines mean for you? We break it down in today's 2 Your Well-Being.
Dr. Bruce Swords is Cone Health's, Chief Physician Executive. Swords said it depends on where you are. When you are outside, you should wear a mask in a large crowd.
If you are outside with friends and family and are socially distanced, Dr. Swords said the risk is lower. If you are with people you know are fully vaccinated, your risk of catching and transmitting COVID-19 is low even while inside. If you are in a closed room with people you do not know, like at the grocery store, you should still wear a mask.
When it comes to kids, Dr. Swords said the same rules apply. For example when in the classroom, they should wear a mask. When they are outside for recess, they do not need to wear a mask.
The vaccine is also an important step to slowing the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Swords said not as many people are getting the vaccine as they were a few months ago. He encourages everyone that can get the vaccine to get it as soon as they can.