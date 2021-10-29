'The best feeling': NC hairstylist uses skills to make wigs for cancer patients

Chondra Wilson, the owner of Lux Glamorous Wigs Company in Indian Trail, says seeing her customers' tears of joy is a reminder of her purpose in life.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — An Indian Trail hairstylist is on a mission to boost confidence for women who lost their hair to cancer.

Chondra Wilson, the owner of Lux Glamorous Wigs and Company, meets with clients and then makes custom wigs for women experiencing hair loss. Since the pandemic, Wilson has sold dozens of her custom wigs, which are designed to look exactly like the hair women had before they lost it.

"If they want to try something difference or a whole new look, we can try that, too," Wilson said.

She said what makes her salon stand out is that she offers classes to make sure wigs look the same way weeks after initial appointments. A client can also drop off their wig and it will be shampooed, dried and styled on the same day.

"A few men or husbands come and call, wanting their wives to feel good," Wilson said. "They might be feeling down or going through chemo, not feeling themselves or can't wash their hair or get to their units, so they'll call and ask can I shampoo them and fix them up. I'll provide that for them."

Wilson said when her clients look in the mirror, the tears of joy remind her of her purpose.

"They say I changed their lives," she said. "Being a woman, our hair is our crown and glory. Just to be able to provide that service and replace something that is lost long term or short term is just the best feeling."

Wilson said most insurance companies will cover medical wigs for women experiencing hair loss. Click here to learn more about Lux Glamorous Wigs and Company.

