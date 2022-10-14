'We have to make ourselves and our health a priority' | Cycling group raises money for mammogram screenings

Saturday, the Major Taylor Cycling Club of North Carolina (MTCCNC) is hosting the second annual Major Miles for Mammograms Cycling Event.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sally Newman of Greensboro has spent most of her career working in higher education. After receiving a life-changing diagnosis, she has dedicated her life to teaching others about health and wellness.



“I just want women to realize that we're important as well," Newman said. "We wear so many hats as women and we have to make our health and ourselves a priority."

In February 2021, Newman was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. Doctors performed surgery the following month to remove cancer from her body. She said her annual mammogram is what ultimately saved her life.



“Women we get our hair done, we get our nails done, we get the pedicures, we go shopping," Newman said. " You really have to set a priority and make sure you get mammograms. Your mammogram each and every year, each and every year."

Newman will share her story as a guest speaker at the second annual MAJOR Miles for Mammograms Cycling Event. Saturday, the Major Taylor Cycling Club of North Carolina (MTCCNC) is hosting the race to help raise money for the Cone Health Mammography Scholarship fund.



Jeannette Richardson is a member of the MTCCNC. She said the fund provides mammograms for women who otherwise could not afford the screening service.

“It's important for women to be able to get their mammograms and you could miss a year," Richardson said. "I actually know of someone whose wife did miss a year and her breast cancer had advanced to stage four and she's no longer here with us. People who can't afford mammograms, we don't ever want them to be in that position where they can't get a mammogram."