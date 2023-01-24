'We're here for you' Cone Health provides free open-door health clinic in Burlington

The clinic offers services to uninsured people in Alamance County.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina health department says about one million people don't have health insurance in our state.

The lack of coverage can make getting medical attention or access to medicine difficult.

WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey spoke with one Triad clinic working to close the gap.

As the conversation around access to health care grows, the Cone Health Open Door Clinic in Burlington is doing what it can to make sure people can get the help they need without breaking the bank.

The clinic is for the people of Alamance County, but there are others like it around the Triad.

All you’ll need is proof of residency and proof of employment and you can take advantage of this free healthcare.

“Our main purpose is to provide health care for the uninsured and low-income in the county. Healthcare has become hard to afford for a lot of people and a lot of people don't have access to it through employment. So, we're here to fill in the gap,” Lorrie Barham, Executive Director of Alamance County Open Door Clinic explained.

The clinic serves as a space you can come to in non-emergency situations.

For many people, the Alamance open door clinic has become their primary healthcare provider.

“We provide free health care and medication for adults ages 18-64. We're here for you. For your preventive care, vaccinations, for your yearly physical, and taking care of diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol. That's what we do,” Elizabeth Iloabachie, Family Nurse Practitioner of Alamance County Open Door Clinic explained.