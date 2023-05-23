New Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center groundbreaking

Hospital leaders plan to use this center for outpatient procedures and plan to serve thousands of additional heart patients expected over the coming decade.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health broke ground on its new Heart and Vascular Center tower in Greensboro Tuesday.

"I'm really excited because this really marks convenience for our patients. Right now, we're kind of scattered all over town. It's hard enough to access care, let alone having to go to multiple locations. This will be a central location for some of our advanced therapies. It's meant to be convenient and welcoming, I'm so excited. I'm excited by the fact that we've emphasized our textile history, I'm excited about the opportunity for this to be a place for everybody," Chief of Cone Heart and Vascular Jake Honreich shared.

It will include a new heart and vascular procedures lab as well as be a one-stop shop for diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care.

It will be on Northwood Street in Greensboro and should be ready by 2025.

