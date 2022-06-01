Cone Health COVID-19 hospitalizations surge; majority of patients unvaccinated

Cone Health COVID-19 hospitalizations are the highest they've been since one year ago - when vaccines weren't even widely available.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In just two weeks, COVID-19 patients have doubled at Cone Health.

The hospital reported 226 patients needing care from the virus as of Thursday.

It's the highest patient count Cone Health has seen since the January 2021 peak -- when vaccines weren't even widely available. The vast majority of current Cone Health patients are unvaccinated -- around 84%.

State and local health officials are urging those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine or booster to get the shot, so as to not put further strain on hospital resources. Health officials have repeatedly said that getting vaccinated and boosted is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Two other Triad hospital systems are even planning to hold a press conference on Friday at 10 a.m. about the "strain on local medical resources." Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health said they will detail "what residents can do to help during this critical time."

Hospitals are once again asking doctors to discuss delaying some non-urgent patient surgeries and procedures, saying it should lessen the impact on resources increasingly being used to care for COVID-19 patients.

Another COVID-19 Peak

The first week of 2022 has been met with record-setting COVID-19 numbers across North Carolina, just like this time last year. Only now, we have vaccines widely available. However, the new, more contagious omicron variant is spurring the spread.

North Carolina labs confirmed another consecutive record-high daily case count on Thursday. New cases topped more than 24,000, and that's likely an undercount, considering most at-home tests aren't reported to the NCDHHS or county health departments.

Those new cases made up 30% of recent tests -- meaning nearly one in every three people testing for COVID-19 is getting a positive result. North Carolina's target is 5% or lower to know the spread is slowing.

Hospitals Brace For Another Surge

Hospitalizations across the state jumped to nearly 3,300 - the most since late September when we saw the delta surge.

Though hospitalizations have increased sharply, fewer patients are going to the ICU. More than 600 patients are in the ICU with COVID-19 statewide, with the large majority admitted in the last 24 hours.

However, statewide ICU patients account for 21% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations -- down about 10% since October, before omicron was the dominant strain.

Doctors have said omicron appears milder than delta, but more contagious.