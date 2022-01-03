Guilford County school leaders to meet Tuesday to discuss COVID-19

School leaders plan to brief the community on COVID-19 and the district’s efforts to keep schools open as well as students and staff safe.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story on schools preparing to return after holiday break amid the spread of the omicron variant.

Leaders with Guilford County Schools are set to meet to Tuesday to address COVID-19.

School officials said superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras will be joined by Guilford County Public Health Director Iulia Vann as well as GCS leadership, to brief the community on COVID-19 and the district’s efforts to keep schools open and staff and students safe.

The meeting will be held at 12 noon.