Cone Health plans Johnson & Johnson vaccine event

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health will put on a Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine clinic for the first time since federal health officials lifted a temporary pause on the shot.
The J&J clinic is Wednesday, May 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
“Our experts have reviewed the data from the CDC, FDA and others and believe the J&J vaccine remains safe and effective,” says Cone Health Chief Pharmacy Officer DeAnne Brooks, PharmD.
Organizers are still unsure about demand for the shot and as a result, want people to make an appointment before showing up.
You can make an appointment by calling 336-890-1188 Monday-Friday between 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cone Health will also continue to vaccinate the community with other two-dose shots, but say the Johnson and Johnson single dose shot provides advantages, especially when it comes to being fully protected, just two weeks after the one dose shot.