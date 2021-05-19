Cone Health plans Johnson & Johnson vaccine event

It will be the first time Cone Health uses the single dose vaccine since the temporary pause.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health will put on a Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine clinic for the first time since federal health officials lifted a temporary pause on the shot.

The J&J clinic is Wednesday, May 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

“Our experts have reviewed the data from the CDC, FDA and others and believe the J&J vaccine remains safe and effective,” says Cone Health Chief Pharmacy Officer DeAnne Brooks, PharmD.

Organizers are still unsure about demand for the shot and as a result, want people to make an appointment before showing up.

You can make an appointment by calling 336-890-1188 Monday-Friday between 7 a.m.-7 p.m.