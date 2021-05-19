x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Coronavirus

Cone Health plans Johnson & Johnson vaccine event

It will be the first time Cone Health uses the single dose vaccine since the temporary pause.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health will put on a Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine clinic for the first time since federal health officials lifted a temporary pause on the shot. 

The J&J clinic is Wednesday, May 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. 

“Our experts have reviewed the data from the CDC, FDA and others and believe the J&J vaccine remains safe and effective,” says Cone Health Chief Pharmacy Officer DeAnne Brooks, PharmD.

RELATED: US lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations

Organizers are still unsure about demand for the shot and as a result, want people to make an appointment before showing up. 

You can make an appointment by calling 336-890-1188 Monday-Friday between 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cone Health will also continue to vaccinate the community with other two-dose shots, but say the Johnson and Johnson single dose shot provides advantages, especially when it comes to being fully protected, just two weeks after the one dose shot. 

Related Articles