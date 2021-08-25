Cone Health says demand for COVID-19 testing is 'doubling week after week'

At the beginning of July, Cone Health was down to about 30 tests a day. This week they are planning for about 1,500 to 2,000.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the spread of the delta variant and new mandates, more people are heading to covid-testing sites. The need for testing has increased lately.

Cone Health officials said testing appointments are doubling week after week.

"There's long lines, waits, we have moved to appointment only to deter large crowds and gatherings and respect people's time," the assistant director of infectious disease at Cone Health, David Thompson, said.

Thompson has worked at testing sites since the pandemic began.

"Of course we saw the demand for testing drop when vaccines came out, we went from thousands a day, down to the beginning of July, we were down to like 30 a day, and only operating two days a week," Thompson said.

Now the number is rising.

"In the first two weeks of August we did 600 tests in two weeks, last week we did over 1,000, this week we'll probably do 1,500 to 2,000. It appears to just be doubling week after week," Thompson said.

Cone Health is asking those who want or need a test, to schedule an appointment.

Thomson said the hospital would like to set up more locations, but there is one major challenge. That challenge is a shortage in staffing.

"I went from a height of about 150 people working on the testing and vaccine effort, and then it dropped off because there was no demand, all those people found other positions within Cone, so now I'm down to a staff of 12," Thompson said.

Thompson said while he would like to have more testing sites locations, they're thankful for partnerships. Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro is one of their partners.

"We understand that a lot of people are still dealing with the covid pandemic, which honestly we are still dealing with the covid pandemic, and so we just want to do our part and people to be safe and let them know their status," Mount Zion Dream Team Director Marcus Thomas said.

Thompson's biggest piece of advice is if you need a test to schedule an appointment. They are no longer offering walk-in testing.