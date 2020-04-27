NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a total of 8,830 cases and 299 deaths statewide as of Sunday. Keep scrolling to get a look at the case numbers for Piedmont Triad counties.

NOTE: Some numbers may look different from the NCDHHS map - that's because some cases have been verified by local health departments, but haven't been updated yet on the NCDHHS site.

Here's a look at the case numbers in the Triad:

Guilford County - 299 cases, 17 deaths

Forsyth County - 150 cases, 5 deaths

Randolph County - 128 cases, 3 deaths

Davie County - 29 cases, 2 deaths

Rockingham County - 24 cases, 2 deaths

Davidson County - 156 cases, 4 deaths

Alamance County - 82 cases, 1 death

Surry County - 12 cases

Stokes County - 11 cases

Yadkin County - 12 cases, 1 death

