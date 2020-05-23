The program helps businesses operate in a way that protects public health. More than 3,000 businesses have completed training so far.

Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina health officials have joined forces with North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA) to form Count On Me NC, a free online training program.

The program is designed to help restaurants, hotels and other businesses learn the best ways to protect customers and employees from COVID-19.

Gov. Cooper recently announced the joint effort to help businesses ease into reopening.

The program helps businesses operate in a way that protects public health. More than 3,000 businesses have completed training so far.

Key points in training include social distancing, employee health, and sanitation.

The first phase of training is designed for restaurants and hospitality businesses and the program plans to expand training for lodging and attractions by June.

Restaurants taking part in the online training will get a Count On Me NC sticker to put in their windows as a way of showing customers their commitment to COVID-19 safety.

“We will continue working with health experts and the private sector as we work to defeat COVID-19,” Cooper said in Friday’s press conference.

The program’s website said consumers who participate in the program are pledging to:

Wear a cloth face covering like a mask or scarf

Wait their turn by maintaining six feet of distance from others

Wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

“We all have a role to play in keeping our communities safe and healthy. When visiting restaurants, businesses and other public places, you can have a huge impact on the well-being of everyone in our community just by following a few simple guidelines,” read a statement on the countonmenc.org site.

For more information and to search for businesses that have taken the Count On Me NC training visit countonmenc.org.

