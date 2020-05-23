Greensboro city leaders offer permits for restaurants to have outdoor seating

Not all restaurants have outdoor seating. The city of Greensboro is trying to change that to help with business.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Now that Phase 2 is underway Greensboro restaurants will be able to take their dining experience to the streets with a new permit from the city.



The permits would allow restaurants to block off-street parking and even parts of the road for seating.

Wes Wheeler, the owner of Undercurrent is considering applying.



“Right now with the way safety restrictions are a little more seating would help considering half capacity and having to keep people six feet apart,” Wheeler said. “It adds another level of safety,”

Josh Sherrick with Creative Greensboro said it's a process, and they still have to respect all of the governor's orders.

“We have a short PDF application they can fill out and email to permits office and start a conversation on what's possible at that location,” Wheeler said.



Bonnie Kays owns Cincy's restaurant.



She said she hopes the city will approve her permit request - even with current construction outside her business.



“Maybe they've got a way to do that,” Kays said. “We've got an area right outside out our restaurant we've started working on fixing up for that.”



The city will do a thorough inspection before approving permits on public property.

You can fill out the application on the city’s website.