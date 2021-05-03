Families hopeful for indoor visits as new COVID-19 cases rapidly decline in nursing homes

Guilford County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Vic Maynard has visited his parents through a nursing home window for a year now and hopes he can hug them again soon.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above is from April 2020, when Deputy Chief Vic Maynard visited his parents at the nursing home at the start of the pandemic.

When Guilford County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Vic Maynard visited his parents through a nursing home window for the first time last year, he had no idea he'd still be doing it 365 days later.

"My brothers and sister and other friends and family members, usually several of us are down there each week," said Maynard, "Very seldom is somebody not down there every day to visit with them and drop things off."

The pandemic forced nursing homes and assisted living facilities to close their doors to visitors in 2020. Slowly, some have brought back outdoor visits, but Maynard says he's still saying hello with a windowpane in between.

"I understand we appreciate what they’re doing, the protocols in place," he said.

But there could be hope on the horizon. NCDHHS released information today, saying new COVID-19 cases have declined rapidly in long-term care facilities.

The state health department said new COVID-19 case rates are down 15-fold in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes, and other licensed facilities since the peak of transmission after the holidays.

"Given the rapid decline in new cases, most facilities currently meet criteria to resume indoor visitation while continuing to follow infection prevention recommendations," the state health department said in a press release.

It comes as welcome news to Maynard and his family.

"To them, this has been one of the hardest things not seeing their family, but they’ve seen tough times before they’ve endured it and they’re still here still surviving," said Maynard.

His parents, Louise and Johnnie Maynard, are in their 80's at Graybrier Nursing Home in Trinity.

Louise came down with COVID-19 and pneumonia in the winter, something they weren't sure she'd overcome.

"It was very concerning to my family and I based on what we knew had been happening to younger people, people half my mom’s age that didn’t have any health issues," said Maynard.

Louise has respiratory health conditions. Maynard said she spent time in the ICU and a week in the hospital, but pulled through.

"We were advised with her health issues that she was more or less a one percentage I’m surviving all of that so we were truly fortunate and blessed," Maynard said.

She made it back to GrayBrier just in time to celebrate her and her husband's 64th wedding anniversary. For that, Maynard is eternally grateful, while hoping to hug his parents one day again soon.

"My entire family is patiently awaiting for that moment when we can see them because prior to COVID, the average day someone usually made it by to see my mom and dad physically," he said, "We’re looking forward to physically taking them food and items sit down and watch the race with my dad or watch a movie with my mom and dad and just more or less be able to spend time with them."

Maynard said he is grateful for the staff at Graybrier who has done a great job taking care of his parents.

"The staff at their facility has been A+. They’re angels. They really are. It’s beyond amazing what they’ve done," he said.

NCDHHS said the rapid decline is likely because community transmission is down and early vaccinations in long-term care facilities was prioritized.