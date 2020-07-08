COVID-19 outbreak reported at Forsyth County preschool

The state reports five cases of the coronavirus at the Crossing Preschool Afterschool in Forsyth County.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at a preschool.

The state reports five cases of the coronavirus at the Crossing Preschool Afterschool in Forsyth County. The cases include three children and two staff members at the preschool in Kernersville.

The pastor of the Crossing at Union Cross, Josh Tufte posted a video telling the congregation about the cases at the preschool.

He said, “We were informed very recently that a few of the people associated with our preschool program at The Crossing campus have tested positive for COVID.”

He said a child who had COVID-19 attended vacation bible school.