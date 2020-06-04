DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Health Department released information saying a Davidson County resident has died due to the coronavirus, Monday afternoon.

The health department said they were informed Monday the announcement made the first Davidson County resident death due to the virus.

The department said the person died on Monday at WFBH Lexington Medical Center, from complications associated with the coronavirus.

The organization said the individual had underlying medical conditions and was also considered to be high-risk based on their age.

“To respect the privacy of the family, no further information about the individual will be released,” the Davidson County Health Department said in a press release.

The department said the individual was in their late 80s.

“Losing a loved one is never easy, but especially challenging during this pandemic. Our deepest condolences go out to family, loved ones and friends of the patient now and in the upcoming days and weeks,” said Davidson County Health Director Lillian Koontz. “While we’ve seen reports in other areas of COVID-19 related deaths, a Davidson County resident passing away is a stark reminder of just how serious this virus is.

Koontz said everyone should be taking the necessary steps to protect ourselves, loved ones, and even strangers by staying at home unless essential to leave.

