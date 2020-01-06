Day of Mourning: North Carolina honors coronavirus victims

North Carolina is observing a statewide Day of Mourning on Monday to honor people who passed from COVID-19.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is calling for all North Carolinians to honor June 1, 2020 as a Day of Mourning to grieve the 100,000 people in America, including almost 1,000 in North Carolina, who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

“This is an opportunity to remind ourselves that our death count is not just a number, it represents people, communities and families in mourning,” Gov. Cooper said. “I encourage North Carolinians to join in this moment of silence in honor of the people we have lost and their loved ones who are struggling in the wake of this cruel virus.”

At 12 p.m., more than 100 leaders of faith-based organizations, including Christian, Jewish, and Muslim houses of worship from across the country are leading Monday's national moment of silence. The National Governors Association and the United States Conference of Mayors are also joining the call for silence.