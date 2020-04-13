GREENSBORO, N.C. — It started with a simple thought, let's feed our frontline heroes. The idea turned into a fundraising campaign to provide meals to local doctors and nurses.

“I’m just so blessed we can do this. It’s a bit of good news at a time we could really use some good news,” said Sarah Healy of Downtown Greensboro Inc.

The organization started a GoFundMe campaign less than a week ago and has already raised more than $29,000 to provide meals to our hospital heroes.

The idea is also great for many of the downtown businesses that had to temporarily close or have lost business.

“Everybody wants to help hospital staff. They're putting their lives on the line. We provide a meal for them while also helping the downtown restaurants who need our business during challenging times,” said Healy.

One of the restaurants taking part in preparing the meals is Liberty Oak. The longtime Greensboro establishment shut down temporarily when the Governor ordered restaurants to only serve takeout or delivery.

“Anything we can do to help hospital staff who keep us safe makes me feel good," said Liberty Oak owner Christopher Reed.

The restaurant provided the first round of meals on Monday afternoon. Reed and his staff prepared burgers, turkey sandwiches and chicken salad, “It’s a nice variety and it’s great to have some of my staff back at work for a day,” said Reed.

The goal is to raise $54,000 so 100 meals can be handed out to hospital workers during the next 30 days, “It’s a win, win, you can help (Cone Health) hospital and support our downtown restaurants who really need it now,” said Healy.

Some support staff at Cone Health pick up the meals and then deliver them to the hospital, “I’m honored to be part of it, I thought this is a great idea,” said Erica with Cone Health.

Find out how you can help: Greensboro Strong

RELATED: Greensboro family selling 'Quarantine 15' t-shirts to raise money for restaurant workers

RELATED: Greensboro man starts #emptychairs fund for hairdressers affected by coronavirus shutdowns

RELATED: How to help others during the coronavirus

RELATED: ‘You are brave' | Sidewalk chalk messages rally Cone Health workers on the front lines

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775