HIGH POINT, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Health identified on Tuesday the first patient admitted to one of its hospitals to test positive for coronavirus, a hospital spokesperson said in a news release.

“The patient is doing well in isolation at Wake Forest Baptist Health – High Point Medical Center,” the release said.

Public health authorities are reaching out to people who may have come in contact with the patient.

“In the coming weeks, we expect to see more patients admitted to hospitals in the region who test positive for COVID-19,” the statement said.

The identity of the person will not be released to protect the privacy of the patient.

Coronavirus stories on WFMYNNEWS2.com:

RELATED: Greensboro 9-year-old displays signs with kind words to cheer up neighbors

RELATED: List: Restaurant deals offered during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: List: Triad restaurants offering takeout, delivery, or both

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | NC distributes 5 truckloads of medical masks, supplies to health facilities