UnitedHealthcare uses mobile unit to provide free COVID-19 testing

They're set up at Seventh Day Adventist Church on East Market Street in Greensboro on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UnitedHealthcare will be using a mobile unit to provide free COVID-19 tests throughout Guilford County until August 29.

The testing process is simple. You don't need to set up an appointment, and a doctor's recommendation is not needed.

The mobile unit will be set up Wednesday at Seventh Day Adventist Church on East Market Street in Greensboro from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing is first come, first served. Unlike drive-thru testing, you will have to get out of your car to take the test.

Anita Bachman, CEO of United Healthcare, says the health company is focused on providing COVID-19 tests for underserved communities.

"All individuals aren't able to get out of their home, get out of their neighborhoods to go to a physician's office, or go somewhere to get that testing done. They may be concerned about being exposed, they may be concerned because they have symptoms, and so this mobile testing unit actually goes into the community, so an individual doesn't have to go anywhere," said Bachman.