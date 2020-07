COVID-19 Blog | Gov. Cooper and coronavirus task force to give update on Tuesday

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2020

Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will give an update on COVID-19's impact on North Carolina at 2 p.m. Watch the live briefing in this story. On Monday, the state surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. The NCDHHS reported about 78% of those cases are presumed recoveries. However, state health leaders say North Carolina continues to see a steady rise in new cases.

