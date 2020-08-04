GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford College has announced furloughs for 133 staff members due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guilford College said it will cover all expenses for furloughed employees’ health and life insurance benefits. The College will also continue to fund coverage for accidental death and dismemberment, and long-term disability. College leaders said it will help connect staff with unemployment benefits.

Guilford College released in-part the following:

“The reality is that Guilford, like the vast majority of higher education institutions, simply does not possess adequate financial reserves for the magnitude of these unprecedented circumstances and the ongoing uncertainty in which we are living. We continue to make tough choices to ensure the College perseveres with strength and an uncompromised ability to deliver an exceptional educational experience for our students.

So, we move forward with determined purpose. The duration of our virtual-learning semester is moving full speed ahead and students will complete all of their studies for the academic year. Further, the College fully expects to be operational for the 2020-21 academic year and beyond. Every step we take is designed to ensure that Guilford’s essential mission will endure and prosper -- just as it has for the last 183 years through many historic trials.”

