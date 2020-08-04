WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tiffany Ashton remembers feeling fine on March 16. The next day the University of North Carolina Charlotte senior started coughing a bit, “It was a dry cough in my chest, and I was out of breath,” said Ashton.

A couple of days later Ashton was still not feeling well and decided to go to the student health clinic. She was tested for the flu and strep throat; both came back negative. The doctor then decided to test Ashton for COVID-19, “I have no doubt that the symptoms I have and severity of the symptoms I have (COVID-19),” said Ashton.

The symptoms were getting worse every day. Ashton started running a fever and the fatigue was overwhelming, “Like picking up my cup from my nightstand would be enough to put me out,” said Ashton.

On the day Ashton was tested she decided it would be best to self-quarantine in the family home. Ashton was basically isolated from her parents and brother while she waited for the results. When you’re sick and feel miserable it is not easy to fight on your own, “It was bad, it was miserable when you try to move your eyelids and it hurts, it’s bad,” said Ashton. “I can promise you this is not something you want, it’s a horrible experience,” said Ashton.

A multi-award-winning country music singer and songwriter Ashton didn’t pick up her guitar for two weeks as she battled fatigue, a sore throat, fever and body aches, “I have been in bed pretty much consecutively (since I felt sick),” said Ashton.

Her mom would bring food and drinks up to her room but would rarely if ever go inside. There are masks, gloves and some vitamins on her nightstand. Her guitar lay on the floor right where she left it after posting a video tribute to Kenny Rogers after his passing.

While Ashton seemed to be improving, she continued to wait and wonder about the results, “It was supposed to take three days and it took 13,” said Ashton.

Her doctor gave her the news, the test for COVID-19 came back negative, “You’ve had this horrible miserable two-week experience that checks all the boxes and then to get a result back like this,” said Ashton.

RELATED: Triad Native, Country Music Artist Tiffany Ashton Ready To Take Nashville By Storm

Her doctor told Ashton there is a good chance the result is a false-negative, meaning Ashton has the virus but the test doesn’t show it. Ashton and her doctor agreed that it was best to act like she had the virus and to remain in self-quarantine until all the symptoms were gone, “I have a bother who is immune-compromised and I don’t want him or anyone in my family to get sick,” said Ashton.

PHOTOS | Country Music Artist Tiffany Ashton Stops By The WFMY News 2 Studio

Triad Native, Country Music Artist Tiffany Ashton Stops By The WFMY News 2 Studio Country Music Artist Tiffany Ashton who's from Winston-Salem stopped by the WFMY News 2 studio Courtesy: Tiffany Ashton Country Music Artist Tiffany Ashton who's from Winston-Salem stopped by the WFMY News 2 studio Country Music Artist Tiffany Ashton who's from Winston-Salem stopped by the WFMY News 2 studio Courtesy: Tiffany Ashton Country Music Artist Tiffany Ashton who's from Winston-Salem stopped by the WFMY News 2 studio Courtesy: Tiffany Ashton Country Music Artist Tiffany Ashton who's from Winston-Salem stopped by the WFMY News 2 studio Courtesy: Tiffany Ashton Country Music Artist Tiffany Ashton who's from Winston-Salem stopped by the WFMY News 2 studio Courtesy: Tiffany Ashton Country Music Artist Tiffany Ashton who's from Winston-Salem stopped by the WFMY News 2 studio Courtesy: Tiffany Ashton Country Music Artist Tiffany Ashton who's from Winston-Salem stopped by the WFMY News 2 studio Courtesy: Tiffany Ashton Country Music Artist Tiffany Ashton who's from Winston-Salem stopped by the WFMY News 2 studio Country Music Artist Tiffany Ashton who's from Winston-Salem stopped by the WFMY News 2 studio

Doctors from across the country agree the test for COVID-19 is not perfect and patients often get what is considered a false-negative. Different studies show a varying degree of false-negatives, but it could be as high as 30-percent.

Ashton feels with certainty she is one of those patients that received a false-negative and wants to urge people who think they have the virus but get a negative result to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for three days, “It’s just not worth it to take that chance, you could save a life,” said Ashton.

It took Ashton three weeks until she finally felt like herself again. Whatever she had, COVID-19 or something else was painful, frightening and exhausting, but she survived and no one in her family became sick, “We all need to be smart,” said Ashton.

The country music star is not singing much yet but she has been writing and says she is feeling better every day.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

RELATED: Roy Carroll offers jet, money to get masks and supplies from China

RELATED: 'I’m happy to do it' | Truck drivers make long hauls to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus crisis

RELATED: Are you spreading coronavirus? Why you need to wear a mask or face-covering, what to use

RELATED: Tuesday real-time coronavirus updates: Governor Cooper holding press conference at 2 p.m.

RELATED: Downtown Greensboro Incorporated helps provide free meals to health care workers through GoFundMe

RELATED: 'I wouldn't wish it upon anybody' Guilford County mom with coronavirus awaiting baby's results

RELATED: Novant Health initiates phase 2 COVID-19 trial with CytoDyn’s Leronlimab

RELATED: Where to go if you're looking for food in North Carolina during the pandemic

RELATED: Can our pets get COVID-19?

RELATED: 'This is real' | Greensboro native now living in Seattle expresses coronavirus concerns

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775