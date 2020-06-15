Guilford County Courthouses stay closed after two workers test positive for Covid-19

The new temporary process implemented for applying for gun permits, fingerprinting, background checks suspended

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford county courthouses will remain closed this week for deep cleaning and sanitation.

The courthouse locations in High Point and Greensboro were closed late last week after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Court workers would have to work from home as ordered by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John O. Craig. The staff of the Guilford County Health Department has begun working on contact tracing to identify anyone who needs to be quarantined.

Some court hearings have been rescheduled or are going to take place virtually where possible.

Cleaning crews are also sanitizing the buildings and the ventilation system.

A court official said the infected workers did not work with members of the public but the measures are for everyone's safety.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff, temporary changes to services have been put in place to account for the court closure.

Residents who wish to apply for a Pistol Purchase Permits or a Concealed Carry Handgun Permits cannot do so in person, and will have to apply online or by mail for at least the next week, said Sherrif Danny Rogers in a statement posted below in full.

"Due to a number of courthouse employees who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Senior Resident Judge John O. Craig III has ordered the Greensboro and High Point courthouse closed to the public until June 22, 2020. Sheriff Rogers is making some temporary adjustments to the processes of applying for Pistol Purchase Permits, Concealed Carry Handgun Permits, and to fulfilling requests for fingerprints at the Greensboro Courthouse. Effective immediately all applicants for Pistol Purchase Permits and Concealed Carry Permits, must initiate the application process via the internet using the Permitium on-line application tool from home or some other computer available to the applicant until June 22, 2020 unless the Greensboro courthouse closure is extended. After being completed on-line, Pistol Purchase Permit applications can be mailed to the following address:





Guilford County Sheriff's Office

Room: 103LE

201 S Eugene St

Greensboro, NC 27401

The Sheriff's Office will also temporarily suspend fingerprinting for Concealed Carry Permits, job applications, and background checks. As soon as the Greensboro Courthouse opens back up, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office will return back to its regular processes of applying for Pistol Purchase Permits, Concealed Carry Handgun Permits and fulfilling requests for fingerprints. This closure does not affect the processing of handgun purchase permits at the following locations; District One, District Two, District Three or the High Point Office."

Last week, Courthouse officials released the following statement:

"Due to a number of courthouse employees who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, both the Greensboro and High Point Courthouses will immediately be closed until June 22 to give Guilford County the opportunity to thoroughly sanitize the facilities. The public will not be allowed into the courthouses and employees are instructed to stay home during this time. The county health department has initiated contact tracing and if a courthouse employee is identified by the county to have come into close contact with the infected individuals, he or she will be quarantined and tested. We regret this unfortunate occurrence, but our paramount concern is the safety of the public and all courthouse staff."

