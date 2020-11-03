GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's easy to give in to the fear or the hype surrounding the coronavirus. Our mission is to keep you informed and separate the facts from the fear; emphasize preparation over panic. Guilford County Schools is taking a similar approach.

The school system wants to make sure parents know that there's a plan in place. The idea is be transparent and clear about decision-making; closures and cancellations shouldn't come as a surprise.

Guilford County Schools' plan consists for four phases. Right now, we're in phase one. District leaders and teachers are making sure students and staff exhibit good personal hygiene. Washing your hands and keeping surfaces disinfected is the best thing to do right now.

The next three phases involve the future. They deal with things that might happen, but have not happened yet.

Phase two lists the steps for responding to a coronavirus case in Guilford County, but not necessarily at a Guilford County school. If that happens, GCS will contact local and state health leaders, increase cleanings at schools and limit public gatherings and meetings.

Phase three involves a coronavirus case at a Guilford County school. The district says they will notify parents then close and clean the school in question for at least one day. Timetables on how long the school will stay closed would be decided depending on the factors involved in the case, should it actually arise. The district would then cancel public meetings and gatherings.

Phase four is the worst case scenario: multiple coronavirus cases and multiple Guilford County schools. In that situation, all affected schools would close indefinitely and all district activities would be cancelled. Again, that is a worst case scenario.

The point of all of this is simply to have a plan in place. Preparation is important. Panic is unnecessary.

For complete details on Guilford County Schools' coronavirus plan, click here.

