Harris Teeter, Home Depot mask mandates take effect Wednesday

Announced earlier, Harris Teeter and Home Depot are now enforcing mask mandates inside stores.

You'll need a mask if you plan on shopping in Harris Teeter or Home Depot anytime in the foreseeable future. Both store's mask mandates take effect Wednesday afternoon, July 27.

Harris Teeter made the announcement July 16. Home Depot announced a day later. All customers, with very few exceptions, will be required to wear a face mask, face shield, or another type of facial covering.

"According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with physical distancing and frequent hand washing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country," Harris Teeter officials said.

Home Depot said small children or those who have a valid medical condition will not be required to wear a mask.