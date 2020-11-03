GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is asking those who are not immediate family members to avoid visiting patients unless absolutely necessary – even if visitors are healthy and regardless of their age.

The Greensboro healthcare system said it is taking these additional measures to help control the spread of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19.

Nursing staff and the infection prevention team will work with extended families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis, Cone Health officials said.

There are already temporary visitor restrictions for children 12 and under. These restrictions will remain in effect.

Cone Health said visitor restrictions should not prevent anyone from seeking medical care.

List of hospitals in Cone Health's system with new restrictions enacted as of Wednesday, March 11, 2020:

Alamance Regional Medical Center

Annie Penn Hospital

Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital

The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Wesley Long Hospital

If necessary, Cone Health said it is prepared to take additional steps to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

"We encourage visitors to use phone calls or video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate with loved ones," Cone Health said.

The decision to expand these visitor restrictions is a collaborative effort among Cone Health and six other regional health systems:

Atrium Health

Blue Ridge Health

CaroMont Health

Novant Health

Randolph Health

Wake Forest Baptist Health

More information about COVID-19 is available on Cone Health's website.

RELATED: How to make your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

RELATED: Live Blog | Coronavirus updates, hotline information, monitoring cases in North Carolina

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: WHO classifies coronavirus as a pandemic

RELATED: Guilford County Schools releases coronavirus response plan