Lime says its team members who are out in the field will clean and wipe down the scooters.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Electric scooter company, Lime announced Friday they will begin putting scooters around Greensboro again as the city enters the next reopening phase amid the coronavirus pandemic. They were put in storage to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lime will launch a limit of 100 scooters to start and will scale in response to demand and communication with the city of Greensboro.

“Lime is excited to return home, as Greensboro was the first city where Lime launched its bike-share service in 2017,” the company said in a press release.

Lime said it is taking extra steps to help fight in the battle against COVID-19.

“Our teams in the field are washing and wiping down scooters any time they are out in the field,” the company said in an e-mail. “Even if the scooter isn’t coming into the warehouse every night, they’re still getting wiped down out in the field.”

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.