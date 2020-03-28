GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more. Click here to see the latest cases being reported in North Carolina.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

9:54 a.m. - Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Tuesday, March 31. The act is in honor of NC House of Representative MaryAnn Black, who passed away this week.

11:15 a.m. - Hudson's Hill, a clothing store in downtown Greensboro announced they are now making face masks for frontline healthcare workers.

1:25 p.m. - President Trump spoke as Norfolk-based Navy Hospital Ship readied for deployment to New York.

3:30 p.m. - Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center sets up assessment tents outside emergency departments. The tents will not be used as coronavirus testing sites, but as assessment sites to allow people to be evaluated without having to enter the emergency department.

