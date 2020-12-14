COVID-19 Blog: Wake Forest Baptist receives first shipment of Pfizer vaccines

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get the latest COVID-19 updates from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and more in this story. We'll put North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers in context for you, and explain what it could mean for the reopening process. Call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1 for immediate questions.

Key updates:

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center got a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines early Monday morning.

A Guilford County Sheriff's Deputy died from COVID-19 on Saturday. It's the second COVID-19 death within the department.

North Carolina had over 6,800 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the second-most cases in a single-day since hitting a record of over 7,500 on Friday.

More than 2,500 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's up from 1,400 hospitalizations one month ago.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2020

7:30 a.m. - COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

A spokesperson for Wake Forest Baptist Health confirms shipments of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Baptist Medical Center Monday morning.

Baptist Medical Center is one of 11 sites in North Carolina getting the vaccine first because the hospital has cold storage.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS website.

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.